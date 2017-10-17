Google Maps kills off its new calorie counter

Google Maps is dropping a new feature that shows you how many calories you would burn if you walked along a requested route.

The feature, which apparently was meant to encourage walking instead of driving, also shows users how many mini cupcakes they would burn from their walk.

But, this feature received a harsh response on social media, with some critics saying it would shame people or offend those with eating disorders.

BuzzFeed earlier reported this change. Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CNET.