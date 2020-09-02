Google Maps is rolling out an in-app pay for parking feature

Passport/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Drivers in Austin, Texas, can now use Google Pay directly within the Google Maps app on iOS and Android to pay for parking. The new feature, part of a partnership with transportation software company Passport, will become available in more states in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to work with Passport to help drivers in Austin pay for parking more quickly and conveniently right from Google Maps," Vishal Dutta, Google Maps product manager said in a release.

You can use the Google Pay app or your mobile browser to pay for parking by visiting pay.google.com/parking. From there, tap Pay for Parking when you arrive at your destination, and enter the required information. Choose how long you want to park for, tap the payment method, and follow the onscreen instructions. You can also extend your parking time through your app or browser. The receipt is sent to your Google Account.

The new feature seeks to make driving and parking safer as people try and return to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.