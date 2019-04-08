Google Maps is reportedly making it easier to avoid traffic jams

Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google Maps has been adding Waze features like incident reports in recent months, and now it's reportedly trying to inform you about traffic jams more quickly.

The Slowdowns option allows people caught in unusual traffic jams report it to Google, letting Maps gather data more quickly and giving others on that route the chance to divert, according to 9to5Google. The reporting options were previously limited to car crashes and speed limits.

The feature hasn't rolled out to everyone yet, and Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on its availability.

It's labeled "Congestion" for people who have the app set to UK English, Android Police reported.

