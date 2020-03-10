Google Maps can tell you which businesses are impacted by coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

In the midst of the outbreak of COVID-19 -- the new coronavirus that originated in China and has claimed more than 4,000 lives in the past three months -- Google Maps is providing businesses with a way to keep customers updated on any changes to hours or operations. Business owners can update their Google My Business profile to provide any relevant information to customers, according to a new post in a Google My Business support page, first noticed by 9to5Mac.

In their profile, business owners can change their business hours, update their business description (including with any extra precautions, delays, or services being offered) or update their phone number so customers can reach them if they're working outside their usual location. They can also share more detailed and timely updates in a post, the help page said.

Google may review changes to a business profile before it is posted, the support page said.