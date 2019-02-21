Google Maps brings 'follow' feature to iOS

Franziska & Tom Werner/Getty Images

Google Maps now lets iPhone users keep tabs on their favorite businesses. The "Follow" feature started rolling out to iOS on Wednesday, the search giant said in a blog post.

Simply search for a business in Google Maps, whether an old favorite or a new bakery, and tap Follow. You'll now be able to see updates about the location, learn about upcoming events, discounts and more.

The navigation app added the follow feature to Android last October. Alerts for followed businesses appeared in the For You tab.

Around the same time, Google Maps added a way to find out about, and follow, businesses opening soon.