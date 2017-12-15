Stephen Shankland/CNET

If you've ever worried about missing your stop, take heart: Google Maps will help you manage public transit a little better now.

For people using the navigation service on Android phones, Google Maps now will offer departure times, estimate when you'll arrive and alert you when you're at your bus stop or have to transfer to another train line.

Google Maps has showed driving progress for years, but the move helps make public transit more convenient, too. That could be especially helpful when you're on unfamiliar routes or in new cities.