Google Maps adds delivery options for restaurants

Angela Lang/CNET

Food delivery has become an important option during the lockdown and stay-at-home orders happening in many cities across the US due to the coronavirus pandemic. To help find more places to order from Google Maps added a new feature to make the search for food a little easier.

Google Maps users on Android and iOS will now see whether a restaurant can deliver or will do takeout as first spotted by Engadget Sunday. When using the navigation app, an "order online" button will show up in the info section for eateries that offer the service.

Google didn't immediately respond to whether this feature has been rolled out nationwide or available in some markets.