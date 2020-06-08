Google Maps adds COVID-19 updates to inform travelers, commuters about their trip

Angela Lang/CNET

Google Maps on Monday rolled out several new features to keep travelers and commuters up-to-date on how COVID-19 might impact their trip, TechCrunch reports. That includes information like travel restrictions and how crowded public transportation might be.

Transit alerts from local agencies will now show up in Maps to keep people informed about government mandates related to public transportation, such as whether services are unavailable or if masks are required. The alerts are now available in the US, UK, India, Mexico, France, Thailand, Spain, Netherlands, Columbia, Brazil, Argentia, Austria and Belgium. More countries will be added soon.

Google will also let users know if their trip involves a COVID-19 checkpoint, such as with international travel. This feature is launching with the US, Canada and Mexico.

Alerts will also pop up when users plan a trip to a COVID-19 testing center or medical facility. Data from local, state and federal agencies, or from a testing center's site, will be pulled for these alerts to ensure people are aware of guidelines, such as whether an appointment is required.