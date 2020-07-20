Google Map revamps its bike routes for easy riding

Angela Lang/CNET

To help people get around this summer in an eco-friendly -- and healthy -- way, Google Maps has added new features to its offerings for cyclists. Users can now access the most up-to-date bike routes generated by machine learning algorithms, as well as data from government authorities and community contributions.

In addition, Google Maps now offers better end-to-end directions that include docked bikeshare program information. The docked bikeshare information will be available in 10 cities worldwide, including Chicago, New York and Washington DC in the US. Users can also access the new bikeshare information in London, Mexico City, Montreal, Rio De Janeiro, São Paulo, Taipei and New Taipei City.

The new Google Maps features will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

Months before summer set in, Google Maps saw an almost 70% spike in requests for cycling directions, according to a release from Google on Monday. Google noted that bikeshare providers reported an increase in usage amid COVID-19. Additionally, some cities are adding and widening bike lanes for safer travel.

