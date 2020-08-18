Google makes it easier to browse your past searches on jobs, recipes, shopping

Angela Lang/CNET

Google on Tuesday rolled out an update to activity cards, which show links to pages you've previously visited and searches you've done, to focus on three key areas: jobs, recipes and online shopping. The company also added new features that make it easier to move forward with the next step, whether it be finding a new job, cooking a meal or purchasing something.

If you've used Google search to look up information about something you want to buy, the shopping activity card will display products you've been researching, making it easier to see and compare what you're interested in purchasing. Search will also show products of interest if they were featured in an article you read, since shoppers often read product reviews and news articles when deciding what to buy.

The jobs activity card will show new, relevant job postings since your last serach for a new position. This will help keep you from sifting through old postings and will surface new opportunities at the top.

Google

And when it comes to recipes, the updated activity card for that category will show more relevant recipes related to past searches for a dish or ingredient. When you serach for chicken recipes, for instance, Google will show related recipes you've looked at recently and show a thumbnail preview to help you choose the right one.

Google rolled out activity cards last year. The feature shows links under the "Your related activity" dropdown menu at the top of your search results page. You can then either pick up where you left of on an old search or avoid going through the same content you explored last time. The feature works if you're logged into your Google account and search for topics and hobbies such as cooking, skincare and fitness.