Google, Lenovo and HTC are making a new breed of VR headsets

Google's getting real help with its virtual reality efforts.

The tech giant said it's working with Lenovo and HTC to build a new breed of VR headsets, designed to work without a phone or separate computer. Unlike its Daydream headsets, which are powered by a phone, this devices is all self-contained.

"[It's] what we call standalone VR headsets," said Clay Bavor, Google's vice president of VR efforts. "The idea is that you have everything you need built into the headset itself. And the whole device is designed just for VR."

Bavor said the company wants to make sure these devices are easy to use and offer better performance than headsets powered by a phone.

He didn't say how much these headsets will cost, nor what they'll be called. But they will be available by the end of the year.

