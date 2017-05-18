Google, Lenovo and HTC are making a new breed of VR headsets

Enlarge Image Google

Google's getting real help with its virtual reality efforts.

The tech giant said it's working with Lenovo and HTC to build a new breed of VR headsets, designed to work without a phone or separate computer. Unlike its Daydream headsets, which are powered by a phone, these devices are self-contained. To distinguish them, Google's calling these new devices Daydream Euphrates.

"[It's] what we call standalone VR headsets," said Clay Bavor, Google's vice president of VR efforts. "The idea is that you have everything you need built into the headset itself. And the whole device is designed just for VR."

Bavor said the company wants to make sure these devices are easy to use and offer better performance than headsets powered by a phone.

The Daydream software that powers both types of headsets will also include features to stream what's being shown in the headset to a nearby TV or also post it to social networks.

He didn't say how much these new standalone headsets will cost, nor what they'll be called when they hit store shelves. But they will be available by the end of the year.

Meantime, Google said "10s of millions" of phones will also work with Daydream by the end of the year.

