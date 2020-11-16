Google launches Pixel 4A in limited-edition 'Barely Blue' color

Google's midtier Pixel 4A phone, which it introduced back in August, will now come in a limited-edition color called "Barely Blue." Initially sold only in black, the blue variant will be available beginning Monday in the US for the same $349 price. Once it sells out, it will be not be restocked. Besides the US, the color will be available in Japan later this year.
The Pixel 4A features a single 12.2-megapixel camera on the back, the same one that last year's Pixel 4 had. In my original review of the phone, I noted how it takes superb low-light and portrait photos and records steady video. Because of its excellent camera, long-lasting battery and low price, the Pixel 4A is one of CNET's favorite Android phones of 2020, second to its 5G counterpart, the larger Pixel 4A 5G.
Other Pixel 4A features include a headphone jack, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G chipset. Compared to the $699 Pixel 5 flagship, however, the Pixel 4A does lack a few other goodies besides 5G. It isn't water resistant, for instance, it does not have a 90Hz display or wireless charging and it cannot directly charge other accessories wirelessly.
Pixel 4A: Plain looks, but a great price and cameraSee all photos
Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4A 5G, 4A and 4
|
|Google Pixel 5
|Google Pixel 4A 5G
|Google Pixel 4A
|Google Pixel 4
|Display size, resolution
|6-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels
|6.2-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels
|5.81-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels
|5.7-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|432 ppi
|413 ppi
|443 ppi
|444 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in
|6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 in
|5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in
|2.7 x 5.7 x 0.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm
|153.9 x 74 x 8.2 mm (Sub-6 only) 153.9 x 74 x 8.5 mm (mmWave + Sub-6)
|144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm
|68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.33 oz; 151g
|5.93 oz; 168g (Sub-6 only) 6.03 oz; 171g (mmWave + Sub-6)
|5.04 oz; 143g
|5.7 oz; 162g
|Mobile software
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Camera
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultrawide)
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultrawide)
|12.2-megapixel
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|6GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|3,800 mAh
|3,140 mAh
|2,800 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Rear
|Rear
|Rear
|No
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging
|5G enabled; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); fast charging
|Dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); fast charging
|Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$699
|$499
|$349
|$799 (64GB), $899 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£599
|£499
|£349
|£669 (64GB), £769 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$999
|AU$799
|AU$599
|AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,199 (128GB)
Prices listed are at launch.
Discuss: Google launches Pixel 4A in limited-edition 'Barely Blue' color
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.