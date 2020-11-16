Google launches Pixel 4A in limited-edition 'Barely Blue' color

Google

Google's midtier Pixel 4A phone, which it introduced back in August, will now come in a limited-edition color called "Barely Blue." Initially sold only in black, the blue variant will be available beginning Monday in the US for the same $349 price. Once it sells out, it will be not be restocked. Besides the US, the color will be available in Japan later this year.

The Pixel 4A features a single 12.2-megapixel camera on the back, the same one that last year's Pixel 4 had. In my original review of the phone, I noted how it takes superb low-light and portrait photos and records steady video. Because of its excellent camera, long-lasting battery and low price, the Pixel 4A is one of CNET's favorite Android phones of 2020, second to its 5G counterpart, the larger Pixel 4A 5G.

Other Pixel 4A features include a headphone jack, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G chipset. Compared to the $699 Pixel 5 flagship, however, the Pixel 4A does lack a few other goodies besides 5G. It isn't water resistant, for instance, it does not have a 90Hz display or wireless charging and it cannot directly charge other accessories wirelessly.

Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4A 5G, 4A and 4

Google Pixel 5 Google Pixel 4A 5G Google Pixel 4A Google Pixel 4 Display size, resolution 6-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.2-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 5.81-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 5.7-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels Pixel density 432 ppi 413 ppi 443 ppi 444 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 in 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in 2.7 x 5.7 x 0.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm 153.9 x 74 x 8.2 mm (Sub-6 only) 153.9 x 74 x 8.5 mm (mmWave + Sub-6) 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.33 oz; 151g 5.93 oz; 168g (Sub-6 only) 6.03 oz; 171g (mmWave + Sub-6) 5.04 oz; 143g 5.7 oz; 162g Mobile software Android 11 Android 11 Android 10 Android 10 Camera 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultrawide) 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultrawide) 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB 64GB, 128GB RAM 8GB 6GB 6GB 6GB Expandable storage No No No No Battery 4,000 mAh 3,800 mAh 3,140 mAh 2,800 mAh Fingerprint sensor Rear Rear Rear No Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No Yes Yes No Special features 5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging 5G enabled; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); fast charging Dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); fast charging Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) $699 $499 $349 $799 (64GB), $899 (128GB) Price (GBP) £599 £499 £349 £669 (64GB), £769 (128GB) Price (AUD) AU$999 AU$799 AU$599 AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,199 (128GB)

Prices listed are at launch.