Google launches Photo Books

James Martin/CNET

We all know it can take hours or days on end to put images from the Google Photos app into albums.

Now, the company says it's going to make that process much quicker with the launch of a new feature called Photo Books, which is currently available on desktop and will be on smartphones next week.

"The way we are taking photos is changing, "said Anil Sabharwal, Google's vice president for product, adding that machine learning is helping take care of arranging and sorting out the photos.

The search giant announced Photo Books on Wednesday during Google I/O, its annual three-day conference providing updates on its products and services.

With Photo Books, users can choose their photos, or let Google decide which images would look best from existing albums. You can then put those pics in either a hardcover or softcover book for $9.99.

