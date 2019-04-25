Google knocks $200 off Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Angela Lang/CNET

Google slashed the prices off its marquee phones today, discounting the Pixel 3 to $599 and the Pixel 3 XL to $699 on its online store. Launched in October 2018, the phones may not be as new as their Samsung Galaxy S10 series rival, but a savings of $200 is a hefty chunk of change for anyone considering these devices at a lower cost.

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 3: 6 months in

Google is likely discounting the Pixel 3 to make room for other upcoming phones, such as the rumored Pixel 3A or Pixel 3 Lite, or the expected successors to the Pixel 3, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The latter pair isn't anticipated to launch until October, however. On Monday, Google's phone network, Google Fi, offered the phone at 50% off its original price with a new activation. That deal has since ended.

Known for its superior camera, the Pixel 3 remains an excellent phone months after its launch. Though it doesn't have expandable memory or a headphone jack, the phone takes great photos, is water resistant and has wireless charging.