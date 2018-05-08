Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the I/O conference by talking about accessibility features, Tuesday in Mountain View, Calif.
In once case, Google is adding Morse Code support for its Gboard keyboard. Pichai showed a video of a woman named Tania who uses Morse Code to communicate. Now, when she starts spelling a word out in Morse Code, she can use Google's predictive word suggestions.
Pichai also talked about how Google is working to improve captioning. He gave the example of a person with hearing issues tuning into a show that has people talking over each other-- the captioning doesn't always keep up. Google's efforts would have one person talk at a time and show the text of what they said separately, instead of jumbled together.
"We can make day-to-day use cases much easier for people," Pichai said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Updated 5/8 at 10:34 a.m. PT: Adds additional details.
Google I/O 2018
-
reading•Google keyboard gets Morse Code support
-
May 8•Robot or human? Google Assistant will leave you guessing
-
May 8•Google Maps can now text your friends when you'll arrive
-
May 8•Google Assistant could become the most lifelike AI yet
-
May 8•Google announces Smart Actions to help automatically edit your photos
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.