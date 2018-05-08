CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Google keyboard gets Morse Code support

Google is working on accessibility features, like rolling Morse Code into its Google keyboard.

Sundar Pichai in an olive green jacket and jeans, standing onstage at the Shoreline Amphitheater Mountain View.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the company's 2018 I/O event in Mountain View.

 James Martin / CNET

Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the I/O conference by talking about accessibility features, Tuesday in Mountain View, Calif.

In once case, Google is adding Morse Code support for its Gboard keyboard. Pichai showed a video of a woman named Tania who uses Morse Code to communicate. Now, when she starts spelling a word out in Morse Code, she can use Google's predictive word suggestions.

Pichai also talked about how Google is working to improve captioning. He gave the example of a person with hearing issues tuning into a show that has people talking over each other-- the captioning doesn't always keep up. Google's efforts would have one person talk at a time and show the text of what they said separately, instead of jumbled together. 

"We can make day-to-day use cases much easier for people," Pichai said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Updated 5/8 at 10:34 a.m. PT: Adds additional details.

Google I/O 2018
Next Article: Here's what to expect at Google I/O 2018