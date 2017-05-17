1:49 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Like any good matchmaker, Google is working hard to help you find the one. The right job, that is.

As a pivotal source of information for anyone on the job hunt, Google will now make job queries as easy to parse through as restaurant info. The company announced Google for Jobs at its annual I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California.

Simply searching for "retail jobs" in your location will result in job postings, with the ability to filter listings, in case you're looking for a part-time gig or full-time commitment, Google said. The feature is expected to work for jobs in "every skill level" and profession.

Partnering with LinkedIn, Monster, Glassdoor and Facebook, the new feature will debut in the US in the coming weeks. It's expected to roll out to other countries in the future.

The company also announced a Gmail Smart Reply feature and updates to Android software at Google I/O.