Scott Olson / Getty Images

Google has a new policy for people buying ads in U.S. federal elections. The company announced in a blog post Friday that anyone buying such ads must verify they are a U.S. citizen. The new policy takes effect July 9, four months before the U.S. midterm elections.

The news comes as Google and other online platforms, like Facebook and Twitter, come under scrutiny in the wake of revelations that Russian operatives used their services to meddle in the 2016 U.S. Presidential elections.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been pushing for legislation to regulate online political advertising in much the same way it's regulated in print and TV advertising. Last year Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, and Sen. John McCain, a Republican from Arizona, sponsored a the Honest Ads Act to require tech companies to disclose how political ads were targeted and how much they cost.

Executives from Google, Facebook and Twitter were called to testify before Congress in November to discuss the issue. Since then, the companies have been working to ensure their platforms do not allow the same kinds of abuses and manipulations that plagued the 2016 election in the 2018 midterm elections scheduled for November 6, where all 33 Senate seats are up for grabs and all 435 House seats.

Under the new rules, Google will require people or groups buying election ads to go through a process that includes producing a "government-issued ID" as a well as information like a Federal Election Commission identification number and an IRS Employer Identification Number. Google says the purpose is to ensure that buyers are who they say are.

Advertisers will be able to start the verification in May. The new policy takes effect July 10, the company said in its blog. The new requirements will only apply to ads featuring candidates for federal office or current office holders in the U.S. But the policy won't cover ads that relate to politically controversial issues, such as Black Lives Matter or gun control. These were the types of ads that Russian operators used as part of their efforts to interfere with the 2016 election. That said, Google said it will look into setting limits on "issue ads." Facebook has also tightened restrictions on those types of ads as well.

Google also said it will require more transparency around political advertising. This means requiring ads to carry a disclosure that says who paid for them. The company will issue a new Transparency Report this summer that's specifically focused on election ads. The report will say who is buying election-related ads and how much money they're spending. The company will also create a searchable library of election advertisements.

The company said it continues to beef up security to ensure that campaigns, elections officials, journalists, and others, who may be at high risk for online attacks, are more secure.

"For over a decade we've built products that provide information about elections around the world, to help voters make decisions on the leadership of their communities, their cities, their states and their countries," Google general counsel Kent Walker, who testified before Congress about the Russian interference campaign last year, in the blog post. "We are continuing that work through our efforts to increase election advertising transparency, to improve online security for campaigns and candidates, and to help combat misinformation."

