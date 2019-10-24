Chris Monroe/CNET

Google has reportedly said it'll replace any of its Home smart speakers that have stopped working after a firmware update. It comes after customers complained online about their Google Home devices being bricked following a recent automatic update, 9to5Google reported Thursday.

"We are aware that a small number of Google Home and Google Home Mini devices are affected by an issue that causes the device to stop working," the company told 9to5Google in a statement. "We have a fix that will prevent the issue from happening and will be rolling it out soon. We are replacing affected devices."

Devices will be replaced even if they're no longer under warranty, the report added.

Google Home users were complaining on Google forums and Reddit, Android Police reported. Multiple users have been saying since last month that their devices were stuck with lights on.

"The team is aware of these specific issues with both Google Home Minis and Google Home devices becoming unresponsive and we're actively working on a fix," Google responded on one thread Wednesday.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.