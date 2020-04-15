Google is helping out newsrooms with its Journalism Emergency Relief Fund

Angela Lang/CNET

Google is following in Facebook's footsteps by offering financial aid to local newsrooms, who are continuing to cover coronavirus epidemic even as it hits their income sources. It revealed the Journalism Emergency Relief Fund on Wednesday, and encouraged "small and medium-sized news organizations" to apply immediately.

"Local news is a vital resource for keeping people and communities connected in the best of times," Richard Gingras, Google's vice president of news, wrote in a blog post. "Today, it plays an even greater function in reporting on local lockdowns or shelter at home orders, school and park closures, and data about how COVID-19 is affecting daily life."

