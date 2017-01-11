Google to stream a VR symphony because we could all use a break

If, for some reason, you find yourself in desperate need of a middle-of-the-day escape on Wednesday, then Google has just the thing: a VR symphony.

The music will come straight from the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, where Google's Art & Culture initiative is set to broadcast a live performance celebrating the concert hall's opening. Festivities are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. central European time. That's 9:30 a.m. PT for those in the States.

You'll be able to watch the 360-degree video below or on a headset that supports VR playback of YouTube's 360-degree videos. For full enjoyment of the Elbphilharmonie, Google recommends downloading its Arts & Culture app to your Android or iOS device.

Google Arts & Culture is designed as a way for people to discover artwork and stories from across the world and to use technology to preserve and safeguard global history and heritage.

And if that adds up to a perfectly timed lunch break excursion, then sign me up.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET here.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition here.