Google is giving away 100,000 Google Home Minis to people living with paralysis

A smart speaker like the Google Home Mini can be a big help to people living with disabilities. You can control compatible lights, thermostats, locks and more with just your voice. Starting Friday morning, Google is partnering with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation to give away 100,000 Google Home Minis to those living with paralysis or their caregivers.

Google announced the giveaway via a blog post on Friday, written by a man with paralysis. Check out the blog for details on getting a Google Home Mini if you or a family member are eligible.

The Google Home Mini is one of our favorite smart speakers. With a voice command, you can check your calendar, play music, search the web, control your smart home and more thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. At the Google I/O conference in May, the search giant showed off a new push to make Google Assistant more accessible. While Friday's announcement doesn't include any new features, the promotion is aimed at the same goal.