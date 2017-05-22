James Martin/CNET

Google's I/O developer conference last week shows just how far ahead the search company is against Apple when it comes to lots of areas in tech, including digital assistants, smart home and virtual reality. At least that's the argument of CNET mobile reviewer Jessica Dolcourt.

On today's episode, we debate who's ahead in the Apple-Google rivalry, especially with Apple's own developer conference coming next month. We also talk about the WannaCry ransomware's affect on small businesses and Evan Williams apology over President Donald Trump.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Google is clobbering Apple in smart home, AI and more (The 3:59, Ep. 231)

