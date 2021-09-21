Google is buying a New York City office building for $2.1 billion

Angela Lang/CNET

Google will buy a New York City office building for $2.1 billion, it said Tuesday. The search giant currently leases the former freight facility at St. John's Terminal in Manhattan's Hudson Square neighborhood, and plans to open the new office in mid-2023.

It's the most expensive sale of a US office building since the pandemic began, according to The Wall Street Journal, and the building will be Google's largest office outside California.

The company has more than 12,000 employees in the city, and it intends to add at least 2,000 more "in the coming years." In 2018, it paid $2.4 billion for its Chelsea Market building.