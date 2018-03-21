Google is acquiring imaging startup Lytro

According to reports from Tech Crunch, sources say Google is acquiring Lytro, an imaging startup that working with depth-data and light-field technology to improve and explore virtual reality.

Josh Miller

Lytro began as a camera company, and we reviewed the Lytro Light Field Camera several years ago, finding it to be full of intriguing tech, but not quite worth the pricey investment for the standalone hardware.

The price of Google's purchase is reported to be somewhere in the $25-40 million range. Lytro has 59 patents related to light-field and digital imaging technology, the likely focus of Google's acquisition.

Lytro was founded in 2006 as Refocus Imaging by Ren Ng and as a startup raised over $200 million in funding, with the company's value somewhere around $360 million.

What might Google do with this newly acquired tech? It's not quite clear. It's also not clear what stage the deal is currently in or when it might be finalized. Google nor Lytro responded immediately to our request for comment.