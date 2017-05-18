What excited you the most at Google I/O? (The 3:59, Ep. 230)

Google

In case you didn't have two hours to watch all of Google's announcements at its I/O developer conference, we've got the highlights for you in less than four minutes.

Three features that stood out to us were Google Lens, improvements to Google Assistant and Android O. We also share our thoughts on being able to log in to a Wi-Fi network using a camera, the race between Google Home and Amazon Echo, as well as all the upgrades packed in the next version of Android.

And all that was just in day one of Google I/O. On Thursday, the company is expected to talk more about virtual and augmented reality. You can follow along live here.

