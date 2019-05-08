Google I/O: We break down the highlights and lowlights (The 3:59, Ep. 557)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Everything from Google I/O, including...
- The $400 Pixel 3A
- The improvements and additions to Google Lens
- Changes to Google Assistant
- The Nest Hub Max.
