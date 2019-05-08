CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

Google I/O: We break down the highlights and lowlights (The 3:59, Ep. 557)

From Google Assistant to the budget Pixel 3A, here's everything the search giant announced.

359557b

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Now playing: Watch this: Google I/O: We break down the highlights and lowlights...
4:38


Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.


Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Google Assistant is 10x faster and knows where your mom lives