Google I/O gives a look at Android's future (The 3:59, Ep. 229)

Before Google announces its big news at its annual I/O conference, we took a look at what new features you can expect, plus a little bit of what we'd really want to see.

Google is expected to announce what's new for Android O, as well as the Google Home and Assistant. Maybe they'll finally reveal what candy the O is named after. We talk about what Google Home needs to compete with the Amazon Echo, and what killer features it needs to add.

Also on the podcast, we chat about the Shadow Brokers, the hacker group behind leaking the NSA's exploits that fueled WannaCry's rapid spread.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Google I/O is going to give us a look at Android's future (The 3:59, Ep. 229)

