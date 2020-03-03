Google I/O cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google on Tuesday said it's cancelling I/O, the search giant's annual developer conference and Google's biggest event of the year. The company said it was calling off the gathering due to concerns over the novel coronavirus that has caused worldwide disruption.

The company said it's canceling the physical portion of the event, which was set to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, from May 12-14. But Google said it's looking for ways to "evolve" the conference, presumably with digital-only and live streamed sessions. Attendees will get a full refund, the company said in an email.

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," a Google spokesman said in a statement. "Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community. We'll continue to update the Google I/O website."

This is a developing story...