Google I/O 2021: Every announcement from Google's developers conference

Wear OS updates

A partnership with Samsung and Fitbit integrations bring a ton of changes to wearables. Wear OS and Tizen are essentially merging for the best of both and cross-platform compatibility. It'll give you better battery life, too.

You'll also see a new streamlined interface that takes advantage of more Google... stuff... on your watch.

Fitbit brings health tracking and more of its popular capabilities to Wear OS and watches as well.