LIVE NOW: See Google's big plans for AR and VR

Expect more details on Google's plans for virtual reality and augmented reality, building on yesterday's announcements of the Lens AR app and a new standalone VR hardware platform.

Phones

Welcome to day 2 of Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference.

More from Google I/O 2017

Yesterday's kickoff keynote was jammed full of details on the search giant's future plans. That included a peek at Lens, a fascinating new do-it-all augmented reality app that can recognize and digitize info from the real world, and an upgraded, standalone version of Daydream, Google's nascent virtual reality hardware platform.

Today at 9:30 a.m. PT, 12:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. UK time, we expect more details on Google's plans in the virtual arena at the session on VR, AR and paths to immersive computing. The hour-long confab will be headlined by Clay Bavor and Johnny Lee, Google's VP of virtual reality and the project leader on the AR-centric Tango program, respectively.

Watch the full session live in the window above.

See all of the I/O news so far

CNET First Take

Google I/O 2017

All the news from the annual Google I/O event, including the latest on Android.

All Google I/O 2017 Stories

More stories

Up Next: Why Android is likely safe from a WannaCry-like attack
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF