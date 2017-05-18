Welcome to day 2 of Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference.

Yesterday's kickoff keynote was jammed full of details on the search giant's future plans. That included a peek at Lens, a fascinating new do-it-all augmented reality app that can recognize and digitize info from the real world, and an upgraded, standalone version of Daydream, Google's nascent virtual reality hardware platform.

Today at 9:30 a.m. PT, 12:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. UK time, we expect more details on Google's plans in the virtual arena at the session on VR, AR and paths to immersive computing. The hour-long confab will be headlined by Clay Bavor and Johnny Lee, Google's VP of virtual reality and the project leader on the AR-centric Tango program, respectively.

Watch the full session live in the window above.

