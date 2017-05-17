Close CNET Live Drag

It's time for Google to show us its roadmap for 2017 and beyond.

The search giant is once again taking over the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, for its annual Google I/O developers conference starting Wednesday.

What to expect

While ostensibly targeted at the army of developers working in the various corners of Google's empire -- everything from Android and Chrome to Assistant and Home -- the three-day event will also offer a window into the company's priorities for the next six to 12 months including:

Android O : Google's next version of Android, dubbed Android O, is already in beta, but you can expect the company to give a more complete accounting of new features of its next mobile OS.

Google Home and Google Assistant: Google unveiled its Amazon Echo rival at 2016's I/O (though it went on sale later in the year). It will be interesting to see what Google is bringing to the table to invigorate its smart speaker.

Virtual reality: Google unveiled its Daydream View VR accessory at last year's I/O. Now, at least one article is pegging a VR hardware update at this week's show. Keep in mind that there's a VR-specific session slated for 9:30 a.m. PT Thursday, so such an announcement might not come until then.

Everything else: From Gmail to Allo to Android Auto to search to AI-powered translation algorithms, Google's reach is vast. Additional news for any or all of these could be on the table during the event.

When and how to watch

You can watch live video of the full event here, embedded above.

9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET: Watch CNET's live preshow (also embedded above), with Brian Tong and Lexy Savvides. They'll break down rumors and late-breaking news just as the show is about to begin.

10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET: We'll toggle over to Google's live feed from Mountain View. The event is scheduled to last 90 minutes, but could go longer.

Additional CNET coverage

