Internet solves Google I/O invite. Answer: May 17-19

For Google's biggest event of the year, Google I/O, the search giant is once again looking no further than its own backyard. The annual software confab is being held over three days starting May 17 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

The venue is so close to the Googleplex, you can see the stage's twin spires from CEO Sundar Pichai's office.

The company technically didn't come out and announce the dates. Instead, in typical Googly fashion, the company tweeted out a few puzzles, first spotted by 9to5Google. One of them, tweeted by Google's developer unit, had the caption "Around the world, from here to there, to the most clever minds, the secret will share," with the hashtag #savethedate. The smart folks at Hacker News figured out the puzzles, which revealed the dates and location.

Full disclosure: I didn't try to solve the puzzles myself. Asked to confirm the details, Google hasn't gotten back to me.

The event would mark a return to the Shoreline, where Google held the event last year to commemorate the conference's 10th anniversary.

Last year right before the show, Pichai told CNET about his grand vision for Google and its future in artificial intelligence. Onstage, he introduced the world to the Google Assistant and Google Home, the company's new digital helper and smart home hub. Google also detailed the latest version of Android, called Nougat, and unveiled Daydream, the company's virtual reality platform.

