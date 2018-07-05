Esto también se puede leer en español.

Google Inbox finally supports the iPhone X's notch

The app now works with the iPhone X's notch, months after the phone was released.

iOS apps have slowly been accounting for the notch on the iPhone X.

In an update released Thursday, the Inbox by Gmail iOS app has finally added support for the iPhone X and its notched display. The iPhone X was released back in November 2017, and little by little iOS apps have been adapting their designs to accommodate the iPhone's notch.

In May, Apple made it a requirement for every iOS app update to support the iPhone X starting July 2018. So if you're waiting on more apps to account for your iPhone X's screen, an update may be coming soon.

