Google, IBM underreporting greenhouse gas emissions, study says

Google and IBM are among the 56 tech companies cited in a new study on the sector's carbon footprint, according to reporting from the Associated Press. The study found that, on average, the 56 companies failed to disclose about half of their greenhouse emissions.

Recently published in Nature Communications, the study from researchers at Technical University of Munich analyzed the type of emissions known as scope 3. They found that Google parent company Alphabet was among those tech companies which -- though found to report emissions consistently -- failed to include certain key emissions in those reports. IBM, however, was found to have issued inconsistent reports on its carbon footprint, excluding certain types of emissions and reporting different emissions to different audiences.

Neither Google nor IBM immediately responded to CNET's request for comment.