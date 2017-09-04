Google honors American workers with doodle

Google

For many Americans, Labor Day is a chance to get together with friends and family for what might be the final barbecue or picnic of summer.

Falling each year on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a national holiday that honors the social and economic achievements of American workers. Although already celebrated in dozens of states, it became an official federal holiday in 1894 after the deadly riots of the Pullman Strike, which pitted railway workers against the railroads and US government.

While the holiday gives most of us a welcome day off work or school, it also serves to gives us an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of workers. To celebrate the achievements of all types of work, Google launched a doodle Monday with artwork inspired by vintage WPA (Works Progress Administration) murals created during the Great Depression.

So while you are enjoying this day off from work, take a moment to reflect on those hard-working men and women who perform tasks every day that make our days a little bit easier.

