Google Home smart speaker coming to Canada within weeks

The Google Home smart speaker is now available for pre-order in Canada, both through Google's online store and via retailers like Best Buy. Per Google, the shipping wait for pre-orders will be about 2-3 weeks. The cost in Canadian dollars: $180, which converts roughly to the $130 you'll pay in the US.

Screenshot by Ry Crist/CNET

This comes less than a month after Google I/O, where the tech titan announced the upcoming international expansion for its Amazon Echo alternative. Australia, France, Germany, and Japan were the other countries named in that announcement, though the Google Home doesn't show up in those countries' versions of the Google Store like it does for Canada just yet. Previously, the Google Home was only available in the US and UK.

The northern exposure helps Google widen its footprint in the global connected home market, and it gets Google into Canada ahead of the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo, which is currently only available in the US, the UK, and Germany. I asked Amazon for an update on its plans to bring the Echo to Canada and beyond, and didn't hear back immediately -- I'll update this post if and when that changes.

No word from Google on the timetable for its speaker's arrival in Australia, Germany, and France, either -- though the timely Canadian debut would appear to be a good sign.