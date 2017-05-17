1:13 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Google on Wednesday announced that its voice-activated smart home speaker, Google Home, can now make phone calls to mobile numbers and landlines. In addition, if you are in the US or Canada, calls will be free, the company said at its annual I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California.

By offering phone call capabilities, Google is expanding its ever-growing list of Home features. You can also connect the speaker to smart home appliances and use it play music or ask a variety of search questions. Earlier last week, Home's competitor, the Amazon Echo, received an update that will allow it to patch phone calls as well from device-to-device. However, the Echo can both make and receive calls, whereas Home only supports outbound calls.

Google cites customer privacy for its reasoning to not support incoming calls. Likewise, if you own an Echo and are worried about unwanted calls, you can learn how to disable Alexa calling here.

