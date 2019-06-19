CNET

When the Google Home Max smart speaker debuted in late 2017, CNET's Ty Pendlebury raved about its responsive microphones and excellent room-filling sound. (Read his Google Home Max review to learn more.)

Less rave-worthy, however, was the price: $399. Ouch. Thankfully, last month Google slashed prices on all its Google Home smart speakers, with the Max getting a very welcome $100 discount. And right now, you can find it on sale for $269 at a few stores.

Pish. We can do better than that, right? Yes. We. Can. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Google Home Max for $253.99 shipped when you apply promo code CNETMAX at checkout. It's available in chalk or charcoal. That's a Cheapskate exclusive, folks, and I'm fairly certain you won't find a better price anywhere.

The Max's chief rival is the Apple HomePod, which also sells for $299. Unfortunately, the aforementioned review doesn't directly compare sound quality between the two, though the Max was found to be superior to both the Bose SoundTouch 30 and Sonos Play:5. Ultimately, Pendlebury said, it's "the best-sounding smart speaker yet."

Those smarts come from Google Assistant, of course, which most would agree is smarter than Siri (in her current incarnation, anyway). Meanwhile, the Max supports a much broader array of connected services than the HomePod; you're not limited to music from just one source.

Amazon, meanwhile, still doesn't offer a "big" Alexa speaker; your only option there is to pair an Echo or Echo Dot with something larger and more powerful.

But if you're accustomed to Google, this is a great way to add room-filling sound and a crackerjack Google Assistant to your home -- and for a price that's quite a bit more palatable than $399.

Bonus deal: The $300 Dyson V6 Fluffy vacuum cleaner can be yours for $152

Pricey though they are, Dyson vacuum cleaners are awesome -- and definitely worth the money when you find one on sale.

Bam: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Dyson V6 Fluffy is $151.99 when you apply promo code HOME20 at checkout. It lists for $300.

Don't let the curious moniker fool you: The Fluffy was designed with hard floors in mind, though it can certainly work with carpets as well. What's more, it's also an excellent hand-vac; just detach the extension arm and you can work on couch cushions, floor mats and whatnot.

Another great perk: The Fluffy is cordless and comes with a wall-mount dock/charger.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but you can check out this review of an earlier-generation Dyson V6 to at least get a feel for the overall product. Meanwhile, user reviews are generally very positive. For basically 50% off the regular price, the V6 Fluffy is definitely worth a look.

Bonus deal: The Eufy Smart Scale C1 is $19.99 with this code

At the risk of repeating myself, I've had it with the bathroom scale. Why do we judge ourselves based on that accursed number? Why should my day be ruined if I discover I'm up a couple pounds?

That probably seems a weird way to introduce this deal, but here it is: For a limited time, the Eufy Smart Scale C1 is on sale for $19.99 when you apply promo code EUFYSLC1. (Eufy is an Anker brand, if you're curious.) It normally sells for $29.99.

Sporting a large LED display and supporting up to 16 users, the scale not only tells you your weight and syncs that info with your phone, it also promises to measure 11 other metrics: BMI, bone mass, water weight, visceral fat and so on.

Whether you believe foot sensors can do all that is your call. I'll simply add that it's compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit, and that that similar smart scales sell for anywhere from $35 to $150. This one has a 4.3-star review average from 100 buyers.

So forgetting all that other stuff, a digital Bluetooth scale for $20 is really a great deal. Assuming you still want to live your life by a number under your feet. 😉

