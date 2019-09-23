When the Google Home Max smart speaker debuted in late 2017, CNET's Ty Pendlebury raved about its responsive microphones and excellent room-filling sound. (Read his Google Home Max review to learn more.) Less rave-worthy, however, was the price: $399. Ouch. Thankfully, earlier this year Google slashed prices on all its Google Home smart speakers, with the Max getting a very welcome $100 discount.
Pish. We can do better than that, right? Yes. We. Can. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals via Rakuten has the Google Home Max (charcoal) for $212 shipped when you apply promo code SAVE15 at checkout.
The Max's chief rival is the Apple HomePod, which normally sells for $299. Unfortunately, Ty's Max review doesn't directly compare sound quality between the two, though the former was found to be superior to both the Bose SoundTouch 30 and Sonos Play:5. Ultimately, Pendlebury said, it's "the best-sounding smart speaker yet."
Those smarts come from the Google Assistant, of course, which most would agree is smarter than Siri (in her current incarnation, anyway). Meanwhile, the Max supports a much broader array of connected services than the HomePod; you're not limited to music from just one source.
Amazon, meanwhile, still doesn't offer a "big" Alexa speaker -- but they may change as soon as this Wednesday, when Amazon will unveil new products.
But if you're accustomed to Google, this is a great way to add room-filling sound and a crackerjack Google Assistant to your home -- and for a price that's quite a bit more palatable than $399.
Note: Originally published earlier this year. Removed bonus deal and updated product pricing/availability.
