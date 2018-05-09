The Google Home Max might work as a TV sound bar with this update

Chris Monroe/CNET

The Next Web reports that Google will issue a much-needed firmware update for the Google Home Max, the company's largest smart speaker.

"Much-needed" if you're watching video on a phone or TV plugged into speaker's 3.5mm jack, that is.

According to TNW, the Max wouldn't sync up audio properly with any video you might be watching, because of an inherent 550 millisecond delay in playing audio piped through the 3.5mm line-in audio.

That's a pretty atrocious delay -- over half a second -- but TNW reports that Google's firmware update will bring it down to a far more reasonable (actually quite speedy) 39 milliseconds.

Google didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.