Google Home Max is going for $179 and then it's gone, report says

Chris Monroe/CNET

After three years and a million "Hey Google's," the Google Home Max smart speaker is no more.

Google has stopped manufacturing the speaker, Engadget reports. The company told the site that existing Max speakers will still receive support for the foreseeable future.

The Google Home Max is a large device compared to most smart speakers, meaning it is only suitable for side tables or TV stands, and while the product debuted at $399, it's selling for $179 or $180. If you want one, you'd better hurry: It's sold out at Google itself, but , as well as and a couple other places if you hunt around.

Google has moved most of its smart speakers to the Nest brand and now offers the smaller Google Nest Mini and Nest Audio. The Home Max's nearest competitors in terms of size are the $499 Sonos Five (which lacks a microphone) and in functionality the $200 Amazon Echo Studio. Both speakers arguably offer better sound than the Max, however.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.