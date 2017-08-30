CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Home expands its smart home reach with Z-Wave

Z-Wave shows off upgraded firmware at IFA in Berlin allowing you to control devices with your voice through Google.

Soon, you can build your own Google controlled smart home.

At IFA, Berlin's annual tech showcase, Z-Wave is showing off a module that will allow you to upgrade your smart home with voice controls through the Google Assistant. Soon, if you have a Raspberry Mini Computer, a Western Digital MyCloud Smart Home System, or a Popp Hub Control Center, you'll be able to control synced devices with a voice command to your Google Home or Google Pixel.

Z-Wave allows accessories to talk to each other and to the cloud without using much energy -- so small devices can survive for awhile without expending much battery life. Z-way is software that will enable devices that use Z-Wave to respond to Google. 

You could already control quite a few smart home products with the Google Assistant -- the search giant's digital assistant akin to Siri or Alexa. The Z-Way firmware built into the hubs listed above should allow you expanded access to smaller accessories like sensors and plugs without needing to invest in a big name smart home platform such as SmartThings

Google's working on expanding the number of devices with the Google Assistant built-in at IFA (the company just announced three new third party speakers with the Assistant), while Z-Wave is working on helping you use the Assistant to control more of your home. Z-Way already works with Amazon's assistant Alexa, so a DIY smart home is becoming ever easier to control with your voice. 

