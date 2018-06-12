Google Home can now juggle three queries at once

Chris Monroe/CNET

The Google Home just got a little better at multitasking. Google's smart speaker can now perform three queries at once. So you'll be able to say, "OK Google, dim the lights and play Marvin Gaye and turn the volume down," and create instant ambience.

Google announced the update on the Made by Google Twitter page.

You’re not the only one who can multitask. Now Google Home can perform up to three queries at a time, so you can get more done. pic.twitter.com/7jTd97Evus — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 11, 2018

This expands on the Home's earlier multitasking feature, which could handle two things at once. Adding a third request could save time for people who have a lot of smart home appliances controlled by their Google Home.

Right now the feature works in English-speaking countries like the US, UK, Australia and Canada. To use the feature just link different queries by saying "and" between commands. You can read more about multitasking in this Google support page.