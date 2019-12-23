Google welcomed the winter solstice with a Doodle yesterday and is continuing to celebrate the holidays. On Monday, the Doodle featured a trio of candles nestled in some holly with animated flickering flames and glowing light. Tomorrow we can expect to see a fun, animated snow globe Doodle.
"No matter how you choose to celebrate, 'tis the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year!" a post from the tech giant said.
Last year, Google's holiday Doodle was a Santa Claus themed series that featured elves loading up the famous sleigh and culminated with the man in red dropping gifts down a chimney.
Google has been "doodling" on its homepage almost daily for 20 years. The tradition started with a simple line drawing to mark an outing to the Burning Man festival by Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
Discuss: Google's Holiday Doodle gives the search engine a cheerful glow
