Google's Holiday Doodle gives the search engine a cheerful glow

Google/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Google welcomed the winter solstice with a Doodle yesterday and is continuing to celebrate the holidays. On Monday, the Doodle featured a trio of candles nestled in some holly with animated flickering flames and glowing light. Tomorrow we can expect to see a fun, animated snow globe Doodle.

"No matter how you choose to celebrate, 'tis the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year!" a post from the tech giant said.

Last year, Google's holiday Doodle was a Santa Claus themed series that featured elves loading up the famous sleigh and culminated with the man in red dropping gifts down a chimney.

Google has been "doodling" on its homepage almost daily for 20 years. The tradition started with a simple line drawing to mark an outing to the Burning Man festival by Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.