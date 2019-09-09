Google hit by antitrust probe led by Texas attorney general

Getty

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday announced an antitrust investigation into Google, with the participation of 50 attorneys general. The probe comes as Silicon Valley faces increasing scrutiny from the government over what critics say are monopolistic business practices.

"It's an investigation to determine the facts," Paxton said during a press conference outside the US Supreme Court building in Washington DC. "Right now it's about advertising, but the facts will lead where they lead."

The announcement was made by a small group on attorneys general included Paxton, Karl Racine of Washington, DC, and Doug Peterson of Nebraska.

Google is already in the regulatory spotlight. On Friday, the search giant said it had sent information about its previous antitrust investigations to the US Department of Justice. The company also said it was prepping for similar questions from state attorney generals, as Monday's announcement loomed.

Meanwhile, the government has ratcheted up scrutiny of the tech industry as a whole. The DOJ in July announced an antitrust probe into the tech industry more broadly, targeting Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. Meanwhile, House Democrats in June announced their own investigation into tech giants, meant to explore whether the companies are engaging in "anti-competitive conduct."

Google on Monday didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Headlines have swirled recently about federal regulators clamping down on big tech, but a probe at the state level could also mean big headaches for Google. In the past, state attorneys general have taken on the tobacco and mortgage lending industries, forcing reform for both.

On Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a similar probe into Facebook. The investigation -- which will involve other states including Florida, Colorado and Iowa -- will focus on "Facebook's dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance," James' office said in a statement.

Google is no stranger to government investigations. Six years ago, the FTC wrapped up a probe of the company looking into allegations of search bias. The commission decided unanimously at the time that Google wasn't violating any antitrust laws.

Google has also faced antitrust pressures from regulators in Europe. In March, the search giant was hit with a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission for "abusive" online ad practices. The Commission said Google exploited its dominance by restricting its rivals from placing their search ads on third-party websites.

Last year, the EU's executive arm fined Google a record $5 billion for unfair business practices around Android, its mobile operating system. The investigation focused on Google's deals with phone manufacturers, requiring them to preload specific Google apps and services onto Android phones.

This is a developing story...