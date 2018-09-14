Google hints Pixel 3 and 3 XL are 'coming soon'

Google

The phone parade continues, as Google appears to be getting ready to announce the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

Google on Thursday teased its upcoming phones with a page featuring a large "3" in the middle. And on Friday, it launched an interactive page on its Japanese site with the outline of a phone alongside the phrase "Coming Soon," 9to5 Google reported.

On the interactive page, if you click on the "G" symbol on the phone, you see three versions of the animation, one that's grey, one that's black and one that's a new mint-green shade. The grey and green versions also have teal highlights.

This comes after the search giant announced it will host an event on Oct. 9 in New York at 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT. You can join us to watch the event live. We expect to see the Pixel 3 and 3 XL at the event, and possibly other hardware as well.

There have been plenty of leaks about Google's upcoming Pixel phones. The unreleased phone has shown up on trains in Toronto, all over Russia, on the Ukrainian black market and in the backseat of a Lyft car. The phone will likely run Android Pie, Google's newest mobile OS, right out of the box, and is rumored to have a notched display, wireless charging and two front-facing cameras.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple on Wednesday launched a trio of phones -- the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max -- which officially replace the iPhone X. The iPhone XS, which starts at $999, retains the familiar design of the iPhone X, including a 5.8-inch OLED display and stainless-steel sides. The iPhone XS Max, starting at $1,099, has a 6.5-inch OLED display, giving it the largest display found on any iPhone. The iPhone XR is a cheaper, more colorful "bargain" phone with a few compromises. It starts at $799.

