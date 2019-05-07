Google hasn't given up on an Android Q dessert name yet

Android Q's Dark Theme was on the menu at Google I/O when I sat down to speak to Sameer Samat, Google's vice president of product management for Android and Play. So was almost any topic, it seemed, except for the future name of Android Q, the third beta of which Google released on Tuesday as the company kicked off its annual developer conference.

Since Android 1.5 Cupcake launched in 2009, Google has historically named its operating systems after sweet treats. Adopting a lighthearted naming convention was one way for Google to define its new OS.

Compared to the stodgy naming conventions of Microsoft's Windows Phone and Windows Mobile software and even Apple's straightforward approach, Google's embrace of desserts signaled that Google was fun, and that phones are for everyone, not just geeks who can't get enough of software versioning. (For example, Microsoft actually launched an OS called Windows Phone 7 Series before pulling back to "just" Windows Phone 7.)

Juan Garzon / CNET

Over the years, some Android dessert names were easy to get your head around, like Android 2.2 Froyo, but others have been harder to swallow, like 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. Google has also been known to get around a tricky naming situation by partnering with known brands, as with Android 4.4 KitKat and Android 8.0 Oreo.

But what do you do with Q? Even Wikipedia is at a loss. So I asked.

"We're superexcited about the desserts," Samat said. "At the same time, Q is a hard letter. But we're looking at it."

Google doesn't typically announce the final name of its next Android operating system until closer to its release. Last year, that announcement for Android Pie occurred on Aug. 6. If Google follows the same pattern this year, it won't have long to settle on a name before making Android Q official.

I'm putting my money on Quince Jam.

