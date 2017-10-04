Alexandra Able/CNET

Google has sold 55 million Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices.

Rick Osterloh, Google's hardware chief, made the announcement about the cheap wireless video dongle during Google's Pixel 2 event in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The device lets users steam Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games to TVs using either a phone, tablet or computer as the controller. The Chromecast is Google's answer to rival streaming devices Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

"We're still in the early days of our hardware line," Osterloh said.

