Google says it's reviewed over 1M suspected terrorist videos on YouTube this year

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Google says it reviewed more than one million suspected "terrorist videos" on YouTube in the first three months of 2019.

In an April 24 letter to lawmakers make public Thursday, Google said 90,000 of those videos violated its terrorism policy. The tech giant, which owns YouTube, said it spends "hundreds of millions of dollars annually" on content review.

The US House Committee on Homeland Security urged CEOs at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft to do a better job of removing violent content following posts about the deadly New Zealand mosque shooting in March. Rep. Max Rose and other Democrats asked for the websites' budgets in April to see how the platforms were combating terrorism.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 After the #NZMosqueShootings, & the shooter's concurrent live-stream of the attacks, Chairman @BennieGThompson wrote to tech CEOs urging them to prioritize immediate removal of violent terrorist content, including that of far-right, domestic terrorists.



Full letter 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/kyWiPjiZNM — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) March 19, 2019

"The fact that some of the largest corporations in the world are unable to tell us what they are specifically doing to stop terrorist and extremist content is not acceptable," Rose said in a press release Thursday.

Twitter said in its letter, which was also published Thursday, that putting a dollar amount on efforts to combat terrorism is a "complex request." Instead, the company detailed its efforts to suspend accounts in violation of its policies.

"We have now suspended more than 1.4 million accounts for violations related to the promotion of terrorism between August 1, 2015 and June 30, 2018," Carlos Monje, Jr., Director of Public Policy at Philanthropy at Twitter, said in the company's letter. "During the most recent reporting period of January 1, 2018, through June 30, 2018 we suspended a total of 205,156 accounts."

The release from Homeland Security documented responses from Twitter and YouTube but noted that no company answered the request from Congress "properly or fully." Microsoft's response wasn't listed. The release said Facebook hadn't responded yet, however, the social media site barred far-right figures like Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos on Thursday.

The companies didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Google and Amazon make peace, Facebook collects data...